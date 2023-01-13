Demolition of the Capitol Hill walkway has begun as part of a vast project

The Capitol Hill walkway demolition has begun as part of a vast project to clean and paint nine interstate bridges and ramps through downtown Charleston.

“As part of this project of painting and concrete coating, we are demolishing the Capitol Walkway, WVDOH Chief Engineer of Operations Greg Bailey, P.E., said. “We are going to remove all of the walkway. Then the exposed areas will be coated and painted like the rest of the system.”

A $27,420,996.50 contract was awarded to Blastech Enterprises Inc. on March 1, 2022, to work on the bridges and ramps on I-77 and I-64.

The bridges that will be worked on include Piedmont Road, Bigley Avenue and Court Street. The Ramps include Court Street, Leon Sullivan Way and Brooks Street.

According to the WVDOH, the painting will prolong the bridges and ramps, and white coating and sealant will be placed on exposed concrete surfaces and structural steel.

The painting and concrete coating has been halted for the winter as they are using this time to begin the walkway phase of the project. Crews have already started removing material from the walkway in preparation for demolition.

According to the WVDOH, lane closures will likely occur during the demolition.

The completion date of the project is set for November 2023.

