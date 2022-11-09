Democratic candidates sweep at-large seats on Charleston City Council; Ward 18 comes down to a few votes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The six at-large Charleston City Council candidates that were elected from the field of 11 were all Democrats.

When the final votes were tallied late Tuesday night in the General Election, Charleston voters elected Caitlin Cook (7,054 votes), Becky Ceperly (7,040), Shawn Taylor (7,023), Jennifer Pharr (7,020), Emmett Pepper (6,717), and Joe Soloman (6,717) to those at-large seats.

Other vote-getters in the at-large race included Republicans Mark Sadd (5,724 votes), Courtney Persinger (5,161), John Bsharah (5,115), Larry Malone (4,956), and Libertarian Jerry ‘JD’ Tucker (1,798).

Pharr told 580-WCHS that it does not surprise her that all Democrats were elected and Democratic Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin won a second term.

“I think that most citizens of Charleston’s views align with the six at-large that have been selected. The mayor is going to serve another term as she was reelected. I think the citizens of Charleston like the direction of what is happening,” she said.

Pharr, who has been on council for nearly four years, added she has battled personal tragedies recently including being in a bad car crash. She said she feels like she is meant to be in the position on the council.

“I’m just so happy I am alive and feeling blessed to be able to serve the citizens of Charleston. They have entrusted me with their vote in order the make the city the best it can be and that is what I plan to do,” Pharr said.

Pharr, Ceperley, Cook, and Pepper were incumbent at-large candidates.

In Ward 1, Democrat Incumbent Patrick Jones defeated Independent Sheena Griffith 71.25% to 28.75%. Democrat Incumbent Bobby Haas defeated Republican Jay ‘Doug’ Hughart 55.08% to 44.67% in Ward 2.

Democrat Chuck Overstreet in Ward 3, Democrat Larry Moore in Ward 4 and Democrat Jeanine Rose Faegre in Ward 5, Democrat Beth Kerns in Ward 7, Democrat Chelsea Steelhammer in Ward 10, Democrat Joseph Jenkins in Ward 12, Republican John Gianola in Ward 16, and Democrat Bruce King in Ward 17 all ran uncontested.

Democrat Michael Ferrell beat Independent Michael Farmer 56.95% to 42.51% in Ward 6. Democrat Kathy Rubio beat Independent Malyka Knapp-Smith, 60% to 39% in Ward 8 while Democrat Mary Beth Hoover beat Independent Gail Michelson, 72% to 27%, in Ward 9.

Democrat Shannon Snodgrass will represent Ward 11 after beating Republica Patty Kay Deluca 64.5% to 35%. Frank Annie, a Republican, beat Democrat Justin Williams in Ward 13, 53.25% to 46%. Democrat Patrick Salango received 60% of the vote to beat Republican Ashley Switzer in Ward 14.

Democrat Sam Minardi beat Republican Harper Gardner 54% to 45% in Ward 15. Republican Pam Burka won in Ward 18, beating Democrat Bobby Brown by 10 votes and Independent Dana Skerbetz. Republican Brent Burton was elected to Ward 19 with 58% of the vote over Independent Brady Campbell.

Ward 20 will be represented by Democrat Chad Robinson after he defeated Republican Joey Spano, 60% to 40%.