Dem 2 Brothers barbecue restaurant celebrates a new location

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A local barbecue restaurant has been expanding in Charleston for several years now and Friday they celebrated the official grand opening of their second permanent location.

The Charleston Area Alliance joined Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their new Summers Street restaurant.

Co-owner and operator of Dem 2 Brothers Ashley Wright told MetroNews her family’s business getting to this point has been quite a journey.

“We’ve been in business for 12 years, my father started the business 12 years ago and he basically had started very small and grew his company into what it is today,” Wright said.

Adrian “Bay” Wright came back his hometown of Charleston with his grill and his best-selling barbecues several years ago and decided to stay.

Wright secured the first storefront location of Dem 2 Brothers on the West Side after two years of street vending.

Ashley Wright said Friday marked the first full month of being on a soft opening. She said she started with a completely new staff at this location and was giving them time to get acclimated with the menu, which is essentially the same items they serve at their West Side location.

Wright said she is excited for the opportunity of being located near City Center at Slack Plaza and the many other businesses around that district.

“It has been a longtime coming, this project has gone on for a year, so we’re super excited to be downtown and kind of be a part of Brewer’s Row and be able to offer our food to the downtown area,” she said.

Wright’s family’s business also hosts and takes part in events throughout the community with their food truck, from the city’s Sternwheel Regatta to their own back-to-school party providing school supplies to local kids.

She said being an active presence in the area is an important part of what they do.

“I think barbecue is a communal food, so that is what we try to do, we try to bring people together through our barbecue and the food that we present, so we’re super excited to be able to do that,” Wright said.

She said their next major event they’re going to be a part of is MultiFest on the weekend of August 3-6 at Haddad Riverfront Park.

Their new location is at 189 Summers Street.