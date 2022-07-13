Delegate Jim Barach says he’ll serve out his term but withdraws from election

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Delegate Jim Barach, D-Kanawha, says he will withdraw from seeking re-election after deciding to move to Florida with his family.

Barach said on “580 Live” on WCHS Radio today that he does intend to serve out the remainder of his term representing a Kanawha County district.

He was on the ballot this fall in a redistricted, single-member primary to face a Republican incumbent, Chris Pritt. Now someone else is likely to be drafted by Democrats to take on that challenge.

“I’m going to end up, more than likely, moving out of the state. We’ve taken toll of what we want to do, and we’re going to be heading out to Florida more than likely,” Barach said. “I’ll be out of here by the end of the year. I’ll finish out my term.”

Barach, a former meteorologist for WCHS television, won office in 2020 in a three-person district.

“I said it would be a delegate, I would stay in office, as long as the people would have me and as long as I enjoyed it,” Barach said today in the radio appearance.

Barach said he submitted official paperwork to withdraw his candidacy in the General Election, although he has not resigned from the Legislature.

“What we’re doing is we’re looking for someone who lives in the 53rd District,” Barach said. “We’re looking for someone who lives up there to jump on the ballot in my place. So if you’re out there and you’re a Democrat and you want to run, I think it’s a race that can be won.”

Of the 100 delegates in West Virginia, just 22 are Democrats currently.

Barach said being in that deep a minority is difficult, but he suggested an enthusiastic newcomer might lay the groundwork for future political success.

“I’d love someone to get in there who’s at an age where they can jump in and say they’re going to stay in there for five or six terms and maybe, possibly, turn things around or get out of super-minority status and try to turn the tide a little bit,” Barach said, “be someone who can generate some change.”