Delaware North reaches agreement with sports betting vendor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Delaware North, the company that owns Wheeling Island Casino in Wheeling and Mardi Gras Casino in Cross Lanes, has signed an agreement with International Game Technology to relaunch retail and mobile sports betting at those locations.

International Game Technology (IGT), which is the West Virginia Lottery’s traditional lottery central system vendor, announced the deal with Delaware North this week. The deal also included retail sports betting at Delaware North’s Arkansas locations.

“Delaware North is confidently partnering with IGT to deliver sports betting to our customers and the many sports fans in West Virginia and Arkansas through world-class IGT PlaySports technology,” said Brian Hansberry, Delaware North’s Gaming Division President in a release.

“IGT is a serious sports betting technology provider with a proven commitment to customer success, excellent global reputation, and a reliable, omni-channel sports betting solution for the U.S. market. We believe the IGT PlaySports solution will help us establish Delaware North as a preferred sports betting provider in West Virginia and Arkansas while enabling us to further reward our Lucky North Club members.”

Marc Heintzman, the Senior Communications Specialist at Delaware North told MetroNews that at this time, the company is “working towards a launch” in West Virginia, that includes testing at both sites.

No timetable was given on when the books could open on-site as the biggest sporting event of the year, the Super Bowl, kicks off on Sunday.

“We’re proud to add Delaware North to our growing list of U.S.-based customers leveraging PlaySports technology to offer reliable, best-in-class sports betting experiences to their patrons,” said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital Senior Vice President in a release.

“Delaware North can count on IGT’s experienced team and trusted technology to help build a sports betting business that can scale for the opportunities of today and the future.”

Sports betting was terminated at the Delaware North casinos in West Virginia in March 2019, following a contract dispute between the management services provider Miomni and a third party vendor.

“We have worked with IGT for a number of years and they have proven to be a leader in the industry,” John Myers, WV Lottery Director said in a statement to MetroNews.