Delaware company acquiring South Charleston-based Clearon

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Delaware-based chemical company announced Friday its plans to acquire Clearon Corp. and its South Charleston plant.

Solenis wants to finalize its acquisition before the end of the year. The companies will continue to act independently from the other until the transaction is complete.

Clearon produces trichlor and dichlor at its South Charleston site. Solenis officials said the acquisition allows the company to enter the residential and commercial markets of pool water and spa treatments.

“Clearon is an important accelerator in our strategic growth road map and will be a step change in our ability to delight customers and consumers,” said Robert Baird, Solenis’ president of pool solution. “We’re excited to add Clearon’s impressive portfolio of consumer solutions and remain vigilant in our quest to build the world’s leading company in pool and water care solutions.”

The companies did not disclose financial terms related to the agreement.