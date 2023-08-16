Defendant going to prison after bad report from Anthony Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge ordered a man to prison Wednesday after receiving a bad report from the Anthony Center for Youthful Offenders.

Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers ordered Devone Foote Jr., 21, of Washington D.C., to spend 1 to 5 years in prison after a previous guilty plea to a charge of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Foote was originally arrested in March 2022 following the shooting death of Keyshawnta St. John of Charleston. Another man, Mikeo Wooten killed St. John after a burglary the three had planned but didn’t take place.

Akers originally sent Foote to the Anthony Center. After his initial stay there, she received a report that he was unfit for that option of incarceration so she sent him to jail Wednesday.

Wooten was sentenced to 40 years in prison last month for the murder.