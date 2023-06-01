Decomposing body, man hiding in closet both found in Belle residence

BELLE, W.Va. — Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies are investigating that they describe as a suspicious situation after finding the decomposing body of a man in a house in Belle.

A sheriff’s department process server and Belle police headed to the house Thursday morning to serve an eviction notice. When they got there they noticed several suspicious signs coming from inside the house. Belle police went into the house and found the decomposing body. Sheriff’s deputies then came with a search warrant. They discovered not only the body but there was a man hiding in a closet.

Deputies later confirmed the man hiding in the closet was the son of the tenant who was to be evicted. There has been no positive identification of the decomposing body.

Deputies said the son has been detained but no charges have been filed. Deputies remain on the scene conducting interviews.

“We can confirm the investigation is being treated as suspicious,” a statement from the sheriff’s department said.