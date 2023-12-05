Police make arrest in double murder at Vandalia Terrace

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– Police have made an arrest in connection with a double murder in Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department responded to the Vandalia Terrace Apartments in the 1500 block of Dorchester Road at approximately 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, two bodies were found to be deceased. The victim’s names are not being released at this time.

Nicholas David Hanshaw, 38, of Charleston, has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He will be arraigned through the Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

Charleston Police said the scene is still active and a homicide investigation is underway.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Charleston Police Department at (304) 348-6480 or (304) 348-8111.