Death reported at Sissonville area business

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A man died Monday morning in Kanawha County when the bed of a dump truck fell on top of him.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, two men were planning to do some maintenance underneath the bed of the truck at Dunn Excavation on Sissonville Drive at around 8 a.m.. Investigators said an excavator was being used to lift the truck bed and it failed. The two workers were trapped underneath.

Deputies said one man died at the scene and the other worker suffered serious injuries.

The sheriff’s department is conducting the initial investigation and then will turn the information over to the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

The name of the worker was not immediately released.