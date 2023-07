DUNBAR, W.Va. — Police in Dunbar are investigating a suspicious death of a 2-year-old boy.

Investigators said a call came in Wednesday afternoon for an unresponsive child. Officers arrived to a home on Parkway Drive at around 6:15 p.m.

Police said the death is considered suspicious and an investigation is ongoing. Interviews are being conducted with people who were inside the residence at the time of the death.