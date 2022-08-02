Deadly shooting may have been an accident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man died Monday night at a residence on Charleston’s West Side after being shot in the head.

Charleston police said Dominque Poindexter 22, of Charleston, and a friend had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana all evening at a house in the 500 block of Wyoming Street. Police said they were also playing with a firearm that both thought was unloaded.

The second man, whose name has not been released by police, pointed the gun at Poindexter and pulled the trigger. The gun went off.

Detectives said the man immediately called Metro 911 and has fully cooperated with the investigation. He has not been charged.

The information from the investigation will be turned over to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.