Deadly fires reported in Hurricane, Spencer

HURRICANE, W.Va. — It has been a deadly few days fore fire crews in West Virginia. Three people have died in fires since Friday night according to the state Fire Marshal.

The most recent blaze broke out at an apartment building in Hurricane around 5 a.m. Monday. The fire was on Reynolds Street. The victim was a 57-year old woman whose identity wasn’t released.

An Assistant State Fire Marshal continued to work to identify a cause for the blaze.

Over the weekend an 81-year old man died when fire consumed his home around 2 a.m. Saturday in the Rock Cave community of Upshur County.

The third fatal fire was Friday night in Roane County. Authorities said fire crews were called to a home around 8 p.m. in Spencer. There a 67-year old man died.

All three fires remain under investigation.