Davis Creek man charged with double murder

DAVIS CREEK, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man was arrested Thursday and charged with killing his parents.

Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to 1777 Kanawha State Forest Drive mid-morning Thursday on a suspicious behavior call. They found Takanao Kambara, 26, of Charleston, piling up paintings across the street from the home he shared with his parents.

Kambara told a deputy there were two dead bodies in the house and they didn’t die naturally. Police found his parents dead of lacerations. Deputies charged Kambara with two counts of murder.

He’s being held in the South Central Regional Jail without bail.

The victim’s names were not immediately released.

The deaths bring to a close a deadly month in Kanawha County. Nine people were killed in 5 separate cases. Police have made arrests in all but one case. One of those victims was Charleston police officer Cassie Johnson who died two days after a Dec.1 shooting.