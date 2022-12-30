Danny’s BBQ Stand enjoys one last day in business

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Danny’s BBQ Stand in downtown Charleston probably hasn’t been around long enough to qualify as “an institution.” However, Danny Jones, the proprietor of the establishment is the definition of a Charleston institution.

The former Charleston mayor, former Kanawha County sheriff, former delegate, and former radio talk show host, welcomed a number of local dignitaries along with MetroNews flagship station WCHS Radio on Friday to close down his restaurant for the final time.

“I’m physically just not able to do it anymore. I’m 72 and I’ve got a lot of issues that are causing me grief,” said Jones on Friday’s 580-Live.

The show, which Jones hosted for several years during the final days of his four term tenure as mayor of the Capital City, originated live from his place on Quarrier Street. The dining room is museum of Charleston history. The walls are filled with pictures of Jones during his various times in public office, plaqued newspaper articles which chronicled his contributions to the local community, and historic pictures of Charleston in days gone by.

“It was not a conscious effort, it just happened, but I’m glad I saved all that stuff,” Jones said.

The BBQ stand wasn’t Jones’ first foray into the restaurant business, in fact he revealed it was the eighth restaurant he has owned. He worked for many others during his life, including The Sterling in downtown Charleston while he was in high school. He credits the staff at The Sterling with giving him the passion to work in the restaurant industry.

Over time, Jones carved his niche in barbecue and developed his own sauce and style. He credited the inspiration to a lady named Violet Saunders.

“I learned all of this from the black community and Violet Saunders was the lady who taught me. Most of what I learned from cooking came from there. There was a restaurant down the street on the corner called The Char. There’s a possibility my barbecue sauce came out of there, but I’m not sure. I know Violet worked there, and she taught me how to make this sauce,” Jones explained.

Jars of Danny’s sauce have been flying out the door this week as quickly as he can fill them.

He said Violet also was the one who found the smoker which could be used in a kitchen rather than outside. The smoker has been Jones’ main tool of the trade at every barbecue joint he’s owned.

“The Kanawha County Commission declares December 30, 2022 as Danny Jones Day,” read the proclamation from the Kanawha County Commission which was delivered live on the radio to Jones by County Commission President Kent Carper.

“He is a man of integrity and service and he’s not going anywhere,” said Caper

Jones said he’s ready for whatever comes next.

“Jobs typically find me,” he laughed, claiming to have had more than 30 jobs in a variety of roles during his lifetime.

His next evolution will be behind the wheel of a vehicle as a chauffer.

“I’ll drive for Chandler Limousine Service and I’ll probably do some driving for Uber. I’ve also had some people who’ve asked me to drive for them and I’ve bought a car that will be good for that,” he said.

As he closed out the show, Jones remained forever Charleston’s most ardent advocate.

“I think everybody should be an ambassador for this city. I think we should welcome people and look for people who aren’t from the city to welcome then. If we all did that, Charleston could be a better city,” he said.