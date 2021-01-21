Damron Bradshaw remembered for mission work in Brazil

LONDON, W.Va. — An international audience via Facebook viewed funeral services Thursday for former Chesapeake Mayor Damron Bradshaw.

Affectionately known as “Brad” to friends, Bradshaw made a significant impact on the Kanawha Valley in many areas of public service but his funeral focused on his time spent on the mission fields of the world, particularly Brazil.

He traveled to Brazil more than two dozen times to help churches. He spoke Portuguese.

“In this last trip–he had already told the church it would be his last trip and he said it with broken heart–tears in his eyes,” Rev. Richard Blevins said Thursday.

Blevins said thousands and thousands of Brazilians have come to know Christ because of Bradshaw’s work.

“Many as a direct result from Brad’s investment in Brazil,” he said.

There were many from foreign countries signed on for Bradshaw’s funeral that was broadcast on his Facebook page.

Bradshaw, who was 78, died last Saturday after short illness in connection with COVID-19, his obituary said.