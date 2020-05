SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Appalachian Power Company crews were working Wednesday afternoon to repair a transformer owned by Walmart that was damaged behind its Southridge location in South Charleston Wednesday morning.

Police said an elderly man drove into a power pole behind the store at around 2 a.m. knocking out power. He drove away from the scene.

The store will be closed until the power is restored.

The transformer is owned by Walmart but serviced by Appalachian Power.