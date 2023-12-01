Dairy Winkle to close, reopen under new ownership

CAMPBELLS CREEK, W.Va. — The Dairy Winkle in Campbells Creek is planning on closing and then reopening under ownership.

According to Dairy Winkle owner Kerry “Paco” Ellison, the restaurant will close Monday with plans to turn the location into a Lorobi’s Pizza. New owner James Gilpen is expected to open the pizzeria in two months.

The restaurant was forced to close after a kitchen fire tore through the building January 11. The community helped raised more than $50,000 for the business in their repair efforts and to assist the employees. The Kanawha County Commission donated $35,000 dollars to help rebuild the restaurant.