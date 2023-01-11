Dairy Winkle destroyed in fire

CAMPBELLS CREEK, W.Va. — A popular Kanawha County restaurant was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out at around 10 a.m. at the Dairy Winkle on Campbells Creek Road.

“It was a heavy fire when they got there,” Kanawha County Office of Emergency Services Director C.W. Sigman said. “It’s a big loss.”

Flames and heavy smoke were showing when firefighters arrived on the scene. Sigman said a local fire chief saw the smoke from the Yeager Bridge on the Turnpike.

“He reported it on the radio that there was heavy smoke as he was coming across the Turnpike. It was heavy fire already when the calls came in,” Sigman said.

It appears the fire began in the area of the kitchen where the deep fire was located. There were no injuries. Sigman credits the quick response of local firefighters.

“They fought that very aggressively, the crews inside and actually they got it under control pretty daggone fast,” Sigman said. “They were able to hold it to a one-alarm assignment.”

Campbells Creek Drive reopened by 12:15 p.m.