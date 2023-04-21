D.C. man pleads guilty to conspiracy to burglary in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A D.C. man has entered into a guilty plea of conspiracy to burglary in connection with a murder in Kanawha County from a year ago.

Devone Foote Jr., 21, of Washington D.C., appeared for his plea hearing in a Kanawha County Circuit Court Thursday before Judge Maryclaire Akers. He is one of two men charged in the death of 21-year-old Keyshawnta St. John of Charleston.

The other man, Mikeo Wooten, 21, of Dunbar, is being charged for actually shooting and killing St. John at a residence on Bigley Avenue on March 13, 2022.

According to Foote, the defendant, St. John had asked Wooten to commit a burglary in Charleston for methamphetamine on that mentioned date. Wooten asked Foote to accompany him. The two drove from D.C. to pick up St. John and commit the burglary, but the attempt failed.

After they failed to take the quantity of meth, the three went back to St. John’s residence. While Foote was speaking with another resident, Wooten shot and killed St. John, this according to the defendant’s council.

Foote alleges he doesn’t know why Wooten shot St. John. The victim was shot multiple times in the chest.

A sentencing hearing will be held sometime in May.