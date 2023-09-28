CWA, Frontier agree to new union contract

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Communications Workers of America (CWA) union in West Virginia and Ashburn, Va., announced that they have ratified a new union contract agreement with Frontier Communications.

The union contract is for four years and, according to the CWA, the new agreement, “achieves significant wage increases, preserves existing job security language, and maintains quality health and welfare benefits.”

Additionally, CWA said that Frontier is committed to creating more jobs and a long-term work at home agreement.

CWA issued the following statement Thursday:

“CWA members are proud to stand together today to ratify a union contract that is among the best in the telecommunications industry. Our members care deeply about providing quality service to the communities where they work and live. This contract ensures that we can continue delivering quality services to our communities and deliver new high-quality, union jobs to West Virginia and Ashburn, Va., to support working families. This contract is an investment in our members, our communities and the dignity of an honest day’s work.”

CWA and Frontier reached a tentative agreement on a new four-year contract on August 26. The contract covers around 1,400 CWA workers.

Union members ratified the agreement in a vote Thursday. The term of the agreement will remain in effect until August 7, 2027.