CWA, Altice enter negotiations on new contract

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Communications Workers of America (CWA) and Altice USA, Inc. are in discussion on a new contract that would cover CWA-represented employees working under Optimum in West Virginia.

The current four-year contract covers workers from Beckley to Logan and is set to expire on April 25.

Altice and it’s union technicians formed their union with CWA in 2019. Their first contract was ratified in 2020. It guaranteed pay raises, job security, and established grievance and arbitration rights for workers.

Union workers said they’re trying to build on the 2020 contract and negotiate a “fair contract that provides local workers with the pay and benefits they have earned and deserve.”

Altice is the fourth largest telecommunications provider in the country. They offer services under the Optimum brand in West Virginia.