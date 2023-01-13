Culloden Man Killed in a Single-Vehicle Accident in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A single-vehicle accident on the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington left a Culloden man dead early Friday morning.

John Keaton, 26, was identified as the driver and was the only person in the vehicle. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree just before 3 a.m.

Keaton was pronounced dead after Cabell County EMS crew transported him to a local hospital.

The Huntington Police Department is still investigating the causes leading up to the accident.

Story by Chayce Matheny