Culloden man crashes car on Christmas Eve after leading police on chase through multiple counties

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A man allegedly crashed his vehicle Christmas Eve after leading police on a multi-county chase.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Roy Franklin Sovine, 37, of Culloden, is being charged with fleeing with reckless indifference for a chase that started in Kanawha County and ended in Putnam County.

Officers said they attempted to pull over Sovine along MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans late Sunday night after recognizing his vehicle had a cracked windshield. Officers then said Sovine did not pull over and took off from them, reaching speeds up to 115 miles per hour.

The complaint said police located the vehicle on its side in a creek in the 300 block of Coon Creek Road in Putnam County. Sovine was also found nearby, hiding under a pile of leaves.

Sovine told police he fled because he has active arrest warrants in Cabell County.

He is being held on a $15,000 bond in Kanawha County. There’s also a separate $9,250 bond in Cabell County.