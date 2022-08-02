Culinary Showcase set for Thursday at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center will showcase its facilities while showcasing the local culinary community in an event Thursday night.

The Culinary Showcase scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in downtown will raise money to benefit the Carver Career Center while giving area chefs a chance to show off skills.

Attendees will have the opportunity to watch local food and beverage professionals prepare items in front of them in a ‘cocktail/reception type’ atmosphere, according to General Manager of Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Patrick Leahy.

Leahy told 580-WCHS that chefs will bring out the food items and allow attendees to sample and ask questions about the dishes.

“It’s an opportunity for us to raise funds, give chefs some exposure, and hopefully help the Carver Career Center raise some funds that they may be able to use for scholarships,” Leahy said.

Confirmed culinary participants include Chef Evan Wilson, Ichiban Pan Asian; Chef Jeremy Sprouse, The Lookout; Kerry Martin, Karubees Jamaican Restaurant; Michael and Rachel Ervin, Coal River Coffee; Camron Cordon– Phat Daddy’s on Da Tracks; Morgan Morrison, Rock City; Stephanie Kraus, Valley Cakes & Café; Chef Ke, Keekreationzzz; Chef Anthony Wilkins, Gourmet Fast; Chef Dennis Harris, Edgewood Country Club; Chef Thomas Grant and Chef Mandy Gum, Carver Career Center.

The celebrity judges in the contest portion will be food columnist April Hamilton, local award-winning Chef Paul Smith and local morning radio host Chris Colagrosso

The evening Itinerary on Thursday is scheduled:

5:30-6:15 p.m. Pre-Party, arrive early for the full experience

6:15-8:30 p.m. Local Chefs, Tastings, Guest Interactions, Silent Auction hosted by Jim Strawn and WSAZ”s Taylor Eaton, Music By DJEJ

8:30-9:00 p.m. Awards Ceremony

Leahy said his team wanted to showcase opportunities in the culinary arts while opening the doors to their own facility.

“How can we shine some light on those folks, allow them to expose what they do, take advantage of this complex and kitchen, and make it available for them to do something in the marketplace,” he said of the idea for the event.

Tickets for the event remain on sale, which are $75 each plus additional fees.