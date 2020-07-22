Cuffee services scheduled for Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Funeral services for a Charleston Fire Department member will take place Friday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Jason Cuffee died Monday from what city officials describe as a medical emergency. He had been with the department for five years.

The visitation will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the funeral to proceed. Social distancing and face coverings will be enforced.

The funeral procession will go from the facility along Kanawha Boulevard on 7th Avenue, Washington Street West, Big Tyler Road and Rocky Fork Road before ending at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. Street closures will be announced before Friday.

Emergency service personnel that would like to participate are asked to enter at the intersection of Lee Street East and Clendenin Street beginning at 9 a.m.