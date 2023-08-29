CRW receives Phase 3 of FAA grants for an environmental impact study on new project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia International Yeager Airport officials signing off on approval of phase 3 of the ongoing Environmental Impact Statement that has been being conducted at the airport, and this time, they are on track to receive over a $2 million dollar grant from the FAA for its investment.

The EIS got underway at the airport last year for the proposed airfield, safety, and terminal improvement project.

This round of grants received by the FAA towards the environmental study is for approximately $2,290,523. Phase 1 of the evaluation was for a total of $5,619,957, and Phase 2 was for $1,160,055.

CRW Director and CEO Dominque Ranieri said they hope Phase 3 will round out the environmental study so the work on the airfield safety and terminal project can start to get underway.

“We have about a year left under that environmental study, so the next few phases will include drafting of the environmental impact statement and then hopefully the decision from the FAA in getting that all of the way through filing and getting it federally registered,” said Ranieri.

The proposed project would establish runway safety areas at both ends of Runway 5-23, and it would extend the runway by 285 feet to meet takeoff safety needs and accommodate larger aircrafts. The project would also improve terminal efficiency and modernize the terminal area.

Ranieri said conducting the EIS before the project can begin is a requirement by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), and it’s studying any of the potential environmental effects the project could bring with it.

“The airport has proposed a project that we think will meet the safety standards or help us achieve those safety standards, the FAA is now doing this extensive study to make sure there’s no other way to achieve those safety standards with less of an environmental impact,” she said.

Ranieri said the project is of significant need to help modernize the 75 year old airport and help bring it up to safety standard.

“We do need additional space to achieve those 1,000 x 500 foot safety areas at either end of the runway, it’s just 1,000 feet of grass on either end, and the project we have proposed would achieve a little bit of extra runway length, which is always helpful when you’re on top of a mountain,” Ranieri said.

However, a local environmental group known as Save Coonskin Park has been asserting for the last few months that the airport doesn’t need the project, and that it would cut into a large portion of Coonskin Park to extend the runway.

Save Coonskin spokesperson Jeremy Severn said the project would leave significant environmental damage to the park.

“It would end up kind of looking like a mountaintop removal coal mine site that would then be used as fill dirt to fill in the valley to extend the runway into the park,” said Severn.

The environmental group has been spreading information about the effects of the project on the park to the public, and after signing a petition to help save the park, Severn said the group’s next step is to make the officials and stakeholders behind the project aware of what the group is asserting.

Ranieri said the FAA is always looking to see if they can achieve safety standards at airports with more minimal effects on the environment, and she assured they would help the airport’s board re-evaluate its proposal of the project if there were other more environmentally-feasible options of going about it.

“They’re studying if any environmental impacts of our project can be mitigated, and they would improve our mitigation plan as part of this Phase 3, as well,” said Ranieri.

A total of three West Virginia airports have received over $8.7 million as part of the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program.