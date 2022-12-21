CRW prepares for winter weather ahead of Christmas holiday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s largest airport is preparing for the winter weather that could impact flights Thursday night into Friday ahead of the Christmas holiday.

“We are ready for what might come,” said Dominique Ranieri, director and CEO of West Virginia International Yeager Airport, on Wednesday’s MetroNews “Talkline.”

Rain moves in Thursday evening, but with the temperatures expected to drop so quickly, Ranieri said they’re concerned about the runway freezing.

“We cannot treat the runway with salt, so we have a little bit of a challenge compared to a regular road. We are going to have crews out here overnight Thursday into Friday keeping that runway as dry as possible for all incoming flights,” she said.

The Charleston airport does some de-icing, while Delta and United take care of their own de-icing.

Some airlines are waiving fees for flyers to reschedule their flights due to the storm.

“If you have flexibility with your travel to get out before the storm arrives or even depart a little bit later and still make your holiday plans, we do encourage you to look into that,” Ranieri said.

What is the travel situation, especially flying, like with the upcoming cold weather conditions? Dominique Ranieri, Charleston Yeager Airport Director and CEO, discusses what is going on at her airport with @HoppyKercheval. WATCH: https://t.co/yCFQ3nm85Y pic.twitter.com/usnof9vmWY — MetroNews (@WVMetroNews) December 21, 2022

Ranieri is also reminding passengers to check with their airline to monitor connecting flights and weather patterns in other locations before heading to the airport.

“You might see blue skies and everything great here at CRW with our runway open and ready, but because of the weather and difficulties in other places they might not be able to get your aircraft in here,” she said.

Arctic air will enter the state late Thursday night into early Friday morning with sustained winds expected to be around 30 miles per hour. The Charleston area could a coating to an inch of snow by early Friday morning. Temperatures will drop to the single digits across the state Friday night.

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness to to allow for state resources to be put in place.