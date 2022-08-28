CRW officials meet with airlines on the ground, hope to attract service making West Virginia the final destination

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials with West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) are hoping to recent meetings with airlines on the ground in West Virginia pay off in making the state the destination for airfare.

Nick Keller, the Airport Director and CEO of CRW told 580-WCHS that the airport, state and local officials all met with a major airline in the past week on the grounds in an attempt to attract service and demand in Kanawha County.

“We want to just invite the airlines in here to see Charleston, see the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. Once you see it, you understand the potential to bring leisure travelers into Charleston and over to Fayetteville,” Keller said.

Keller said advertising in destination cities is a step the airport wants to take in the future.

“How can we get people from Dallas or Houston to fly to Charleston? What if we advertise the national park with a non-stop flight, go white water rafting, go hiking. I think that is going to be a difference,” Keller said.

“Previous airlines, it’s been about where are people from Charleston area flying to. Can we fill up an airplane if we try and get a flight to Dallas,” Keller said.

Keller said he hopes to have American Airline officials at CRW in the future. He did not disclose which airline was previously on site.

Participating in meetings with CRW and the airline was Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, state Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby, the Kanawha County Commission, and the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau, Keller told the airport’s board.

In other news from the recent board meeting, Keller said there have been 20% fewer passengers at CRW this summer but it’s not because of demand. He said there’s been 20% less air service in the past three months.

“That’s not because the airports aren’t full, that’s because we have 20 percent fewer flights and fewer seats. That’s indicative of the challenges airlines are facing across the nation with pilot shortages, crew shortages and delays,” Keller said.

CRW lost its Spirit Airlines Myrtle Beach flight this summer due to the airline drawing down service.