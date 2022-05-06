CRW, KRT announce free transportation for late arriving airport passengers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Passengers on late arrivals to West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) will soon have an easy and free way to get to downtown Charleston.

CRW and Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation (KRT) announced an extension of their partnership on Friday to offer nightly bus service at the airport beginning June 1. On that date, travelers will have access to free transportation to hotels in downtown Charleston.

“Passengers are arriving in the alter hours of the evening and they are having a tough time finding ride share services, a cab. They can’t complete that last mile of their trip,” Sean Hill, Executive Director of KRT told 580-WCHS on Friday.

The trial service to gauge need will be offered to travelers flying into CRW from 9:00 p.m. to the last scheduled flight. This will give travelers an additional option for transportation services at CRW once they land in Charleston, a release said.

There will be a designated area for the bus, and a dispatcher’s cell number will be provided.

“We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with KRT,” said Airport Director & CEO Nick Keller. “We are always looking for innovative ways to enhance the passenger journey.”