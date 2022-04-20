CRW following TSA guidance making masking optional

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Fewer masks are being worn by passengers of flights at West Virginia International Yeager Airport on Wednesday.

West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) is following this week’s guidance laid out by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), an airport spokesperson told 580-WCHS in Charleston.

On Monday evening, TSA stated it would no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs due to a ruling by a federal judge in Florida. The Biden administration then confirmed the requirement will no longer be enforced.

“They tweeted out that they were lifting their federal mask mandate and once they did that we made mask-wearing optional at the airport,” Rachel Urbanski, Public Affairs Specialist at CRW said.

Per @TSA removal of its federal mask mandate, masks are now optional at CRW. — West Virginia International Yeager Airport (@flycrw) April 19, 2022

TSA stated in its new guidance that ‘CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.’

Urbanski said at CRW it’s up to the person whether they feel a mask is appropriate. She said the airport is hopeful the shedding of masks would make passengers feel more comfortable flying. She also said the airport continues to be clean and safe and will have masks out for anyone who wants one.

American Airlines, Spirit Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines, all airlines that run at CRW have announced they would no longer require mask-wearing.

“I saw a lot of people still wearing their masks, particularly children. We also had a handful of people including TSA workers and CRW employees that were wearing masks or weren’t wearing masks,” Urbanski said.

Urbanski recommended that any passengers flying should be prepared with masking and continue to check state, local, airline, and airport masking guidance to where they are traveling to.