CRW board approves $1 million grant for second phase of environmental impact statement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The board that oversees West Virginia International Yeager Airport voted to accept two significant grants meant to grow the airport.

During a special meeting of the board of the Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority, members accepted a $1,044,049 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation meant to support the completion of Phase 2 of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the proposed airfield, safety, and terminal improvement project.

According to the airport (CRW), the EIS is being completed to evaluate the potential environmental effects of the project as required by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The proposed project being studied would establish standard 1,000-foot-long by 500-foot-wide runway safety areas at both ends of Runway 5-23 and runway extension to meet the takeoff runway length needs of the existing and forecast future aircraft fleet mix at CRW, a release said.

Additionally, the proposed project is meant to improve the efficiency of operations in the terminal area and modernize the terminal complex to improve the passenger experience and provide a modern and efficient terminal.

The match required for the grant is $116,006, CRW Airport Director and CEO, Dominique Ranieri told the board. She said the airport has that budgeted in its infrastructure account. She also said that CRW can apply to recover 50% of that through a WV Department of Transportation grant.

Three West Virginia Airport’s received more than $8.7 million as part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

“We would like to thank Senator Manchin, Senator Capito, Congressman Mooney, and the FAA for their continued support as we work to improve CRW’s infrastructure to allow us to attract additional air service and welcome visitors to West Virginia,” Ranieri said in a release.

In a second vote, the board formally accepted the Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) Grant to recruit, initiate, and support new air service to Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport (DFW) or George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) was awarded to CRW in August.

“This grant fund allows us to attract that service and provide a minimum revenue guarantee,” Ranieri told the board.

According to the airport, it was able to attract service to Orlando International Airport (MCO) on Spirit Airlines with the support of a SCASDP grant.

Ranieri further stated that both destinations are wanted but it will come down to what airlines have available crew and aircraft.

“Personally, I think it’s more likely we will get Dallas/Fort Worth service. American Airlines is very interested in providing that service to the airport and the region,” Ranieri said.

Aviation notes

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on Monday $1,000,000 for aviation training at the Marshall University Flight School at CRW.

This funding was made available through the U.S. Small Business Administration, and is a Congressionally Directed Spending request made by both Capito and Manchin.

“The Bill Noe Flight School through the Marshall University Division of Aviation creates incredible opportunity for students across West Virginia, and has the potential to be a major economic development driver for our communities. I witnessed this when I visited the facility in January, and again when I celebrated the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Aviation Maintenance and Technology (AMT) Program just a couple weeks ago. I know how much the flight school means to Marshall, Huntington, and the Tri-State Airport, and I’m proud to help deliver the support they need to keep operations flying smoothly,” Senator Capito said in a release.

“The Marshall University Flight School provides world-class flight training for the next generation of professional pilots, which is why I proudly secured this funding to support their efforts to expand and strengthen this incredible program,” Senator Manchin said in a release. ”

“As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and a pilot myself, I will continue advocating for resources, including earmarks, to support West Virginia pilots and aviation programs across the Mountain State.”