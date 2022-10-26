CRW applies for funding of projects through FAA’s Airport Terminal Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Leaders at West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) are looking ahead to the next two years in ways of improving the terminal.

Dominique Ranieri, CRW director and CEO told the airport’s board Wednesday that the airport has applied for $6.4 million worth of projects through the FAA’s Airport Terminal Program for FY 2023.

Improvement projects needed, according to Ranieri include HVAC replacements, roof repairs, updates to restroom facilities, and expansion of the baggage system. She told 580-WCHS following the meeting that having a second bag belt would make a difference.

“Having the ability to have two aircraft landing at the same time and being able to service their baggage. When we talk to new airlines that may be interested in entering the market, they ask us if we can handle their bags and now we’ll be able to hopefully say yes with the addition,” she said.

According to Ranieri, 95% of the projects applied for would be federally funded by the program. The airport will find out if the grants are awarded by January. Ranieri is confident they will awarded based on the projects being ‘right in line with the purpose of the grant program.’

In 2021, CRW applied for terminal funding to build an entirely new facility under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Ranieri explained that the terminal replacement needs to be studied by the FAA and the airport decided to roll the study into its environmental impact statement for the runway safety project.

She said an entirely new terminal is now ‘tied up’ for another two years. She said some of the project work done with potential 2023 funding could be transferred over to a brand-new terminal.

“We’re looking at two years to study the environmental impact of a new terminal building plus design and build. These improvements are necessary to get us through in this building until that can come to fruition,” Ranieri said.