Crouse appointed to House seat while also looking at 2022 election

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The next six months are going to be busy for Delegate Kathie Hess Crouse (R-Putnam).

Appointed to her seat just two weeks ago by Gov. Jim Justice, Crouse is looking at the legislative session while also running a campaign for election in May 2022. Justice appointed Crouse, a Buffalo native, to the district to cover the vacancy created by the resignation of Josh Higginbotham. The district covers parts of Putnam, Jackson, and Mason counties.

Crouse recently appeared on MetroNews flagship 580-WCHS in Charleston and said she is ready to hit the ground running on issues, even predicting she’ll be popular among second amendment advocates.

“Taxes. I want to look at tax reform with income taxes, property taxes, how can we fix that. I want to look at mental health and addiction. Of course, we need to protect the second amendment. I am a big second amendment advocate and plan to stay that way while in the legislature,” Crouse said.

Crouse said there needs to be answers for how better to help those in addiction and mental health crisis.

“As a parent trying to get help for a child over the age of 18, it’s very difficult. I think we need to look at how can families help children who are now grown adults get the help they need,” she said.

Crouse said she is also an advocate of homeschooling, being the president of the West Virginia Home Educators. She also wants to work on broadband infrastructure.

Crouse ran for the House of Delegates in 2016 but was defeated in the primary. She ran for West Virginia Senate District 8 in 2020 but was defeated in the general election by Glenn Jefferies (D-Putnam).