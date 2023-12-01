Cross Lanes woman sentenced for defrauding the American Red Cross

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — A Cross Lanes resident has been sentenced to three years of federal probation for committing wire fraud.

The United States Attorney’s Office said Thursday that Tonja Oakes, 58, will serve eight months of her probation on home detention. She must also pay $21,943.80 in restitution for defrauding the American Red Cross (ARC) while being employed at its office in Cross Lanes.

Oakes was hired on at ARC in 2015 as a business operations specialist. On March 9, 2019, she began working as the executive assistant to the chief executive officer of the ARC Central Appalachian Region. Part of her duties in that role included reviewing monthly statements of credit cards issued by ARC to certain employees. Oakes was able to review and approve her own expenditures in that position.

From at least February 17, 2017 through at least October 5, 2020, Oakes admitted to making multiple unauthorized purchases with ARC-provided credit cards. The unauthorized transactions included buying items while on vacation in South Carolina, groceries, and personal items purchased on Amazon. Oakes also admitted to making a $973.77 payment for servicing a 2011 Kia Sorento on June 8, 2020. Oakes said she knew many of the payments she was making were unauthorized.