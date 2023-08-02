Cross Lanes woman admits to using American Red Cross credit cards for personal use

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — A Cross Lanes woman pleaded guilty to wire fraud Tuesday after admitting to defrauding the American Red Cross (ARC).

Tonja Oakes, 58, was employed at the ARC office in Cross Lanes. She was hired in 2015 as a business operations specialist, according to court documents and statements made in court. Her duties included being the purchasing agent for the ARC Central Appalachian Region.

Then, on March 9, 2019, Oakes started work as an executive assistance to the chief executive officer of the ARC Central Appalachian Region. As a part of her duties, she reviewed monthly statements of credit cards issued by ARC to certain employees.

Oakes admitted to making multiple unauthorized purchases with ARC-provided credit cards between February 17, 2017 through at least October 5, 2020. She further admitted that some of the transactions included a $973.77 payment for servicing a 2011 Kia Sorento on June 8, 2020 and buying items while on vacation in South Carolina. She also used ARC credit cards to buy groceries and other personal items.

Sentencing for Oakes is scheduled for December 7, 2023. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Oakes agreed to pay the $21,943 in restitution as a consequence of her guilty plea.

U.S. Attorney for the states southern district Will Thompson made the announcement Tuesday. He commended the work of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).