Cross Lanes townhome damaged in fire

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — A Kanawha County townhome sustained significant damage when a fire began in the attic of the home early Wednesday morning.

The residence at 1 Brick Court had flames showing when fire crews arrived on the scene at just before 6:30 a.m. Part of the attack was with a ladder truck.

There were no injuries.

Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department Chief Justin Alford said crews made an aggressive interior attack and were able to contain the damage to one townhome. There are six adjoining townhomes along Brick Court. Alford said the other residences should be able to return home by Wednesday afternoon.

“Everyone made it out okay. We even found a cat in the exposure apartment. Everyone is okay at this time,” Alford said.

Fire departments on the scene included Tyler Mountain. Nitro, Institute and Westside.