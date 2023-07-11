Cross Lanes robbery under investigation

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — An armed robbery is under investigation in Kanawha County.

It happened at just after 5 a.m. Tuesday in the Little General Store in Cross Lanes not far the Interstate 64 exit.

According to deputies, a man wearing dark clothing and a ski mask came into the store and demanded money.

“The male fired a single shot into the ceiling before demanding the clerk give him all the cash in the registers. The clerk complied with the male’s demands and provided him the cash,” a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said.

The man ran from the scene.

No one was injured.

The robbery took less than a minute and deputies responded in less than a minute after getting the call.

An investigation continues.