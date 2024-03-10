Cross Lanes man in custody with murder charges pending

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — State police say a Kanawha County man currently in custody on burglary and animal cruelty charges is a suspect in a murder case.

Troopers arrested Billy Cadle, 44, of Cross Lanes, Saturday following a burglary in Poca. Troopers then learned of a crime with similar circumstances in Cross Lanes. When they arrived there they found a man identified as Michael Ols, 53, dead.

Cadle is currently charged with daytime burglary and two counts of animal cruelty in Putnam County with pending charges of first degree murder and grand larceny in Kanawha County.

Cadle is currently being held on $25,000 bail in the South Central Regional Jail.

Troopers said their investigation is active and ongoing.