Cross Lanes man faces multiple charges following pursuit

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man is facing numerous criminal charges after a domestic dispute followed by a police pursuit on Sunday.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSD) announced on Monday that Michael Oakes, 34 of Cross Lanes, led deputies on a pursuit that ended when he crashed on Sissonville Drive.

A release says Oakes backed his vehicle into a deputy after the deputy responded to a disturbance call on Bluebell Drive in Cross Lanes just after 6 p.m. After taking off from the scene, Oakes struck another vehicle on Big Tyler Road.

The occupants of that vehicle were transported to an area hospital for treatment to injuries, according to KCSD. The department says the deputy hit to begin the pursuit, Deputy B. Kay, was not seriously injured.

Oakes was reportedly combative during his arrest after crashing near Martin’s Branch on Sissonville Drive.

According to the KCSD, Oakes is being charged with felony strangulation that allegedly occurred during the domestic dispute. Other charges which may be considered by the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office are domestic violence with a minor child, and charges related to the pursuit such as fleeing, driving under the influence, and committing those crimes while causing injury and property damage.

He is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $15,000 or 10 percent cash bond.