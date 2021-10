CROSS LANES, W.Va. — The garage housing a Cross Lanes auto body shop was destroyed in a Friday afternoon fire.

The two-alarm blaze was reported at 2:45 p.m. at Bob Board & Sons Paint & Body Shop at 5206 Kelly Road in Cross Lanes.

Authorities said a neighbor spotted the fire and notified the owner. He found the engine of a car parked in the garage on fire.

The blaze was under control by 3:30 p.m.

There were no injuries.

The garage was declared a total loss.

(Photo courtesy Nitro Fire Department)