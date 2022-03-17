Crime down in Charleston in 2021, police department report says

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — City of Charleston Chief of Police Tyke Hunt credits proactive police work and good community relations for the seven-year lows in multiple major crime areas.

Hunt and the Charleston Police Department (CPD) released their year-end report for 2021 on Thursday. The report includes burglary, breaking and entering into motor vehicles, malicious wounding, motor vehicle theft, breaking and entering into buildings, and robbery are all at a seven-year low.

“We’re doing well, especially in a time when most cities are seeing more violence and more police-related issues. To see a seven-year low in almost every area, it does let me know that we’re working towards doing things right here,” Hunt told MetroNews.

Tyke Hunt

“We have to make sure we continue that trend and work towards a better next year.”

According to the CPD report, there were 444 burglaries/B&E in 2021, down from 544 in 2020 and down almost nearly 1,000 in 2016. The year 2016 saw many seven-year highs including 153 robberies and 1,985 larcenies. In 2021, there were 1,184 larcenies and 49 robberies.

There were nine murders in Charleston in 2021 compared to 12 in 2020, eight in 2019 and seven in 2018.

According to the report, response times have improved since last year and are down by approximately 45 seconds.

Hunt said community relations are the reason behind a decrease in 911 calls and response times. Calls for service [to Metro 911] are at a seven-year low.

“Allowing us to hear it directly from the folks in the community on what the problem is so now we know where to be, when to be and who to look for. And you see a direct correlation with that because our 911 calls are down and our response times are better,” Hunt said.

“That comes from having the dialogue with the folks in the communities.”

Hunt also gave credit to multiple city departments for support – including CARE office, Refuse Department and the Fire Department. He said from the CARE office to city attorneys and judges, it’s giving those people who are in trouble with the law the proper help if need be.

VIEW: Charleston Police Department 2021 crime report

Data in the report shows the city maintained a 25 percent decrease in traffic crashes and fatalities, which are up in most cities.

There were 198 seatbelt citations in 2021, compared to 477 in 2020 and 1,656 in 2016.

Arrests by city zones in Charleston in 2021 include 1,587 in the West Zone, 1,263 in the East Zone, 641 in the South Zone, 16 on I-77, seven on I-64, and 13 in ‘other jurisdiction.’

The Top 10 arrest offenses in Charleston in 2021 include Capais -Failure to Appear (645), Warrant – State Court (635 arrests), Trespassing (271), Warrant – Municipal Court (234), DUI Driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substance or drugs (197), domestic battery (183), simple possession of marijuana (160), obstructing officer (153), simple possession of controlled substance (152), and possession of a controlled substance (144).