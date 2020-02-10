Crews working this weekend on Southside Bridge prep

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Southside Bridge in Charleston will be shut down to a single lane Saturday and Sunday so crews can begin preparing for a nine-month renovation project.

Triton Construction of Saint Albans is handling the $2 million project, which will entail replacing plates and rivets under the bridge. Workers this weekend will be installing platforms for the work to begin.

“I’d say 95% of the work will be under the deck,” said Chris Knox, Charleston’s city engineer. “The traveling public won’t see what is going on.”

Construction work is slated to begin March 2. Knox noted there will be single-lane closures at times over the nine months, as well as five weekends when the bridge will be closed to traffic from Friday evening to late Sunday evening.

“They are not going to coincide with events that are going on downtown,” Knox noted.

This weekend’s work is slated to begin at 7 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday.