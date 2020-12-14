Crawford looking forward to leading GWHS as principal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A familiar face to the George Washington High School community is now leading the school.

Jim Crawford, a long-time vice principal there, was named lead principal by the Kanawha County Board of Education recently and is settling into his new role this week.

He told 580-WCHS that the largest difference between his old role and this one, is now everything comes to his desk.

“I’ll deal with the financial side and take on every aspect involved in the school from athletics to curriculum. All the way to teachers. Everything is going to come across my desk now,” Crawford said.

Crawford has been in education for more than three decades including teaching positions at Sissonville Middle School and St. Albans High School. He has also served as an assistant principal at McKinley Middle School in St. Albans before heading to GWHS.

Crawford has also coached football, wrestling and track at Kanawha County Schools.

He said he’s always wanted to become a head principal, especially at GWHS. He is replacing George Aulenbacher who left in November for a role of countywide assistant superintendent over high schools and vocational centers.

“I have applied for positions elsewhere. Unfortunately, I did not get those but sometimes things work in mysterious ways and here I am where I have been,” Crawford said.

Crawford, the son of 20-year board member Jim Crawford, said he is looking at the continued encouragement of teachers and students during the COVID-19 pandemic as classrooms are split apart.

He said he is looking forward to continuing the strong tradition of academics in the state. Crawford said he is looking forward to the students being able to take the SAT and ACT in the spring.

“We just have to try to work on and encourage kids every day to keep contact with us and get them to continue working and know everything they do here or at home will be for their benefit. It;’s to get their credits and to graduate,” he said.