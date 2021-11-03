Crawford explains move to sheriff’s office

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Police Chief Joe Crawford will soon leave his position to become the next chief deputy at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

Crawford spent 21 years as an officer in St. Albans and after a time as Yeager Airport’s police chief returned to St. Albans four years ago to take on the chief’s role.

He said the opportunity at the sheriff’s department was too good to pass up.

“I’m humbled and honored that Sheriff (Mike) Rutherford has asked me to be his chief deputy. He’s got over 40 some years and I’m honored and humbled,” he said.

He’ll replace Greg Young, a 30-year veteran of the department who will retire as a deputy and become the office’s director of budget and planning.

“I knew he was planning on retiring and when he and the sheriff had that conversation, it sort of evolved and the sheriff asked me if I’d be willing to step in upon Chief Young’s retirement.,” Crawford explained.

Crawford said he expects the duties of chief deputy would be comparable to the duties he’s handled as the city police chief in recent years. He was asked if he might be interested in using the office as a springboard to run for sheriff in 2024 when Sheriff Rutherford’s term is up.

“Time will tell. We’ll look at that down the road, but right now my main focus is to keep the department moving forward , to not lose anything, and to try and make it better,” Crawford said.

Crawford said his position in St. Albans will also be in good hands. Captain Mark Gilbert, a 27-year veteran of the St. Albans Police, will take over when Crawford leaves. Gilbert has served as Crawford’s right hand man for many years and he expected it would be a seamless transition.

Crawford takes over at the sheriff’s department Dec. 1.