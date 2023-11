DRY BRANCH, W.Va. — Kanawha County dispatchers said one person is now recovering in the hospital after a crash involving a tractor trailer on the West Virginia Turnpike.

The accident happened Tuesday night at around 7:30 in the southbound lanes of I-77 near Dry Branch.

The tractor trailer flipped onto it’s side, according to dispatchers.

One lane of the interstate has since reopened.