SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two people were taken to a hospital following a crash in Kanawha County.

According to dispatchers, two vehicles were involved in a crash that happened in the 400 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW at around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday night. Dispatchers added that both vehicles sustained “heavy damage.”

The conditions of the two people sent to the hospital are unknown at this time.

Part of MacCorkle Avenue was shut down following the crash.