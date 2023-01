MEADOW BRIDGE, W.Va. — A woman died in a single vehicle crash Friday night in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said the victim lost control of her car on state Route 20 near Meadow Bridge around 6 p.m. The vehicle struck a roadside pole.

Authorities said the woman, who lived in Greenbrier County, died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

The woman’s name was not immediately released.