CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A driver died after a pick-up truck crashed into a guardrail and caught fire Tuesday afternoon where U.S. Route 60 exits Interstate 77 heading out of Charleston.

State police troopers said the wreck occurred at shortly after 3 p.m. The exit that takes traffic into eastern Kanawha County was expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

Traffic on I-77/I-64 has been reduced to one lane near the crash scene.

Troopers are continuing their investigation