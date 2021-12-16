CPD Toy Drive set for day two on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Day two of the Charleston Police Department’s second annual Toy Drive is set for Thursday.

Charleston police officers, community members and even Santa are set for the event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Beni Kedem, 1000 Quarrier St., in downtown Charleston.

The parking lot is filled with the sights and sounds of Christmas, along with cocoa, treats, a backdrop for pictures, bouncy house and while supplies last, Santa will give out reindeer headpieces and a bike helmet for those that may need one.

“We are able to serve disadvantaged families within the community. We want to see every child in Charleston and throughout Kanawha County have a good Christmas,” Lt. David Payne, Public Services Division Commander of CPD told 580-WCHS.

Santa arrived Wednesday at noon on the back of a firetruck.

The crews will collect new, unwrapped toys for children up to 18 years old. The Charleston Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association will be present to collect any monetary donations. Toy distribution will begin on Dec. 21st from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Lee St. side of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Payne said many families are in need this year, so much they had to stop accepting applications before the event started.

“We have double the amount of applicants than we did last year. We had to shut the application process down until after we know how many toys we have received in this toy drive,” Payne said.